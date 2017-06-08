Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1988 Mercedes Benz 560 SL in Red with Crème Beige interior. 23,000 miles with clean Carfax. Perfect body with excellent 90% original paint. Fantastic interior, no dash cracks or re-dyed seats. Lovely door panels, carpets and top. Mechanically superb and a delight to drive. Excellent engine and transmission. Tight steering and suspension. Really feels like a well maintained 20k mile example to drive. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.
left-hand-drive 1988 mercedes benz 560 sl coupe red german petrol r107 r-class
