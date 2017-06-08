1988 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL coupe

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1988 Mercedes Benz 560 SL in Red with Crème Beige interior. 23,000 miles with clean Carfax. Perfect body with excellent 90% original paint. Fantastic interior, no dash cracks or re-dyed seats. Lovely door panels, carpets and top. Mechanically superb and a delight to drive. Excellent engine and transmission. Tight steering and suspension. Really feels like a well maintained 20k mile example to drive. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.