Mercedes-Benz 500 SL

Quick Overview 500 SL | 1987 D Registered | 48K Miles | (473) Champagne with (273) Brazil Brown Seating | Air conditioning Standard Equipment: Late Model with Galvanized Panels. 4sp automatic transmission with Sport/Economy modes. Rear seatbelt mountings. ABS. 15 hole alloy wheels. Central locking. Electric windows. Heat insulating green glass. Graduated tinted windscreen. Front fog lamps. Power steering. Factory hard top with heated rear screen. Heated washer jets and door mirror lenses. Registered in 1987 during the final years of production for the improved end of line cars. A large history file, documents and MoT certificates. The service booklet contains 16 service entries. As with all of our cars this example will be sold with a full service using correct filters and fluids, a comprehensive pre delivery inspection which includes multiple checks and extensive tests… anything that is found to be requiring attention is attended to or flagged for attention which is why our cars take time to come to market. The cars are then independently MoT inspected and come with a 12 month SL Shop warranty. Crucially ALL of our cars now come with a BULK HEAD warranty. As you may have learned t