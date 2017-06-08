Mercedes 500SL

car description

1986 500SL Automatic Finished in blue black metallic with cream leather interior 57,700 miles from new Specification includes factory hard top, cruise control, driver airbag, rear seat, outside temperature gauge, headlamp wash wipe, 15 hole alloy wheels. Delivered new by Reliance of Chingford on 6th May 1986 to a local owner. The car changed hands a few times early in its early life to owners all residing in the London area, all of which is documented in the vehicles extensive history file history. The last owner, a lady also from London, purchased it in 2007 and when she relocated to the Cotswolds in 2014 took her beloved SL with her. The original service history book is present and backed up by a most comprehensive history file. This contains old MOT certificates dating back to the very first in 1989, service invoices and old tax discs. A very desirable flagship V8 R107 finished in a most desirable colour combination.