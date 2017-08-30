Offered for sale is a 5.0L 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500SL automatic. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 108/135. Further details to follow. Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1993-mercedes-benz-500-sl.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...