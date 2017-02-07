1989 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL Roadster

car description

Mercedes-Benz have been producing an SL model or range of models since 1954. The similarly styled but mechanically unrelated 190 followed in 1955 completing the first generation of cars. The second generation SL's began with the 230 in 1963 and was distinguished by its lower waistline, big curved screens and a distinctive optional hardtop that earned the model its nickname of `pagoda top'. Over its seventeen year reign, the R107 range was powered by no less than eight different engines - two sizes of straight-six unit and six versions of V8's. It offered a two seat convertible/roadster with standard soft top, hardtop and optional foldable seats for the rear bench. Volume production of the first R107 car, the 350 SL, started in April, 1971 and now forms one of the most recognisable classic cars of all time.

A genuine example with the original owner's book pack and a complete service history listed in two service books, this classic Mercedes-Benz roadster presents in metallic grey with a grey leather interior as well as the all-important hardtop. As a 1989 example, it is one of the first and very rare now. Used on a regular basis, this car has benefitted from consistent maintenance h