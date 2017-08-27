car description

1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E VIN: WDBEA36E9PB914462 One of the best under-the-radar cars in the automotive world is the Mercedes 500E. Built in collaboration with Porsche in the early 90s, it is one of the greatest Q-ship sedans ever built. Using parts from the SL sports car and accessing Porsche's hand made expertise these special cars took and average of 18 days to build. With the powerful 322hp 5.0 liter V8 came impressive performance such as 0-60mph in under 6 seconds and a limited top speed of 155mph. A few clues gave away that this was not your ordinary W124 with its aggressive stance that has a 1.5 inches wider track, 0.9 inch lower profile, flared fenders, side skirts, and a front air-dam. Thankfully the final package, to the untrained eye, was not bold enough as to attract unwarranted attention from law enforcement. This example was purchased by its first owner on July 29th 1993 at Claridge's Ltd in Fremont, California. It would spend the next 16 years in Northern California, and in 2009 the car would move on to its second owner in Florida. Today the car has covered only 32,829 miles and service records from 2003 till 2017 verify mileage, along with its clean CarFax. Since its