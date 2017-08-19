1992 MERCEDES BENZ 500 E

car description

--Black Pearl metallic with Black leather interior, Black carpeting, 17,951 original miles, Two-owners from new, 5.0 Liter V8 with a 4-Speed Automatic Transmission. The Mercedes 500E was a limited production saloon car built on the W124 platform in collaboration with Porsche in the early 1990s. All 500E’s were hand-built by Porsche, being transported back and forth between the Mercedes plant and Porsche's Rossle-Bau plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Each 500E took a full 18 days to complete. The 500E had a naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 making 325hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, which propelled the 500E to 60mph under 6 seconds. The U.S. imported just over 1500 500E’s in the 4 years of production. All 500 E’s came fully equipped and included four Recaro seats (heated in front). Differences noted between the 500E and the standard W124 is a reworked body kit, shorter springs that lowered the car by an inch, flared front and rear wheel arches, Jetronics ignition system, bigger brakes and brake calipers, and bespoke 500E headlights. This 1992 Mercedes 500E has benefited from proper maintenance and care and now shows just under 18,000 miles from new. It is in pristine condition throughout. This 5