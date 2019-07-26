Mercedes Benz - 450 SL - 1980

car description

There are several Mercedes Benz SL from this line for sale, but this one is a class above the rest. The car is in neat condition. This car has a Dutch registration and a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection. The paint has retained its shine, is equipped with a hard and softtop and the interior is neat and complete. The original radio "Becker Mexico" and air conditioning do not function properly. The bodywork and chassis show no rust!European bumpers and headlights are separately available on the market.The car comes from a sunny climate, which has benefited the condition of the car.Price includes VAT.Options: leather interior, electric windows, power steering, original hubcaps, original booklets availableBrand:Mercedes BenzType:450 SLRegistration number:PN-351-KOdometer reading: 149168 miles.Transmission: automaticFuel: petrolColour: black with black top and beige leather interiorChassis number:10704412060494Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection:26-7-2019 (performed by the Dutch National Road Administration)Experts say the value of this model will follow the Mercedes Benz Pagoda, which is why it is a better investment than money in the bank!We can help arrange worldwide transport, please get in touch for more information without obligation. Bids are binding. You are welcome to view the vehicle in Oss (NL) before placing a bid, in order to avoid disappointment. For all questions and to schedule a visit, please contact Catawiki.