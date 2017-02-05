Mercedes 450SEL 6.9-SOLD

car description

1976 450 SEL 6.9 Finished in thistle green metallic with green leather. 86,000 miles/138,000 km Specified from new with air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels, front and rear arm rests, electric windows front and rear, loud speaker package with Becker Monza radio cassette for which the handbook and warranty card are still present. Sold new on 17th August 1976 by Garage Selvosa Mercedes Benz of Cannes to a local businessman on the French Riviera. Avantgarde recently purchased this car from the last fastidious owner in Westerheim, Germany who had owned it for a 7 years and spent some 15,000 euros during his ownership on maintenance. Invoices for this expenditure are within the history file, along with all of his fuel receipts which confirm that he only ever filled up with high octane fuel! Since coming into stock we have fitted 4 new tyres onto newly refurbished alloys. The history file includes a large folder of invoices and paperwork. All original handbooks are present, in the correct wallet along with the original service booklet. A very well maintained example. A very nice early example of this iconic super saloon.