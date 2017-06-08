Mercedes 450SEL 6.9

car description

1976 450 SEL 6.9 Auto 52,300km/32,400 miles Finished in thistle green metallic with bamboo velour interior. Features a very high factory specification including air conditioning, electric sunroof, front and rear heated seats, cruise control, central locking, rear headrests, front centre armrest, alloy wheels. Fitted from new with a top of the range Blaupunkt radio and cassette player. Imported into the UK in 1981, the first registered owner was a doctor residing in West London, who garaged the car in an underground parking facility locally. From around 1987 the vehicle was left unused and parked in his garage for some 15 years until the car was finally bought by a new owner and re-comissioned in 2002. Since then the car has only been used sparingly covering circa 4,000 miles. Since being purchased by ourselves recently we have had the car thoroughly serviced and checked-over by our trusted M-B service specialist and also had a stainless steel exhaust system fitted.