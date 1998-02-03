loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ 450 SLC 1978.

£22,500
Opalescent Blue with fawn velour interior. Alloy wheels. 50,000 miles only from new. Air conditioning, electric sunshine roof, cruise control, Blaupunkt radio/cassette player etc. Lovely example. Previously owned by a Malay Princess and her British rock star husband. £22,500

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310924
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 450 SLC
  • Year
    1978
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
Hurst Park Automobiles Ltd. 157/169 Walton Road
East Molesey, KT8 0DX, Surrey
United Kingdom

