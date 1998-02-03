Opalescent Blue with fawn velour interior. Alloy wheels. 50,000 miles only from new. Air conditioning, electric sunshine roof, cruise control, Blaupunkt radio/cassette player etc. Lovely example. Previously owned by a Malay Princess and her British rock star husband. £22,500
mercedes benz 450 slc 1978 blue alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control german petrol c107 c-class
Hurst Park Automobiles Ltd. 157/169 Walton Road
East Molesey, KT8 0DX, Surrey
United Kingdom
