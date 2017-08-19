loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz 380slc

£14,000 - £18,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 3.8L 1980 Mercedes-Benz 380 SLC automatic. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 82/135. Just awoken from a 15-year hibernation... What a find. Just 41,500 miles showing on the odometerFinished in a beautiful Light Blue metallic with an unmarked Dark Blue velour interiorJust in the process of being completely recommissioned and a fresh MOT for the saleAll book packs included with service history stamped whilst being used on the roadCherished registration number 7700 PG is not part of the saleFresh photos to follow shortly once finished    Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/mercedes-benz-380slc.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305325
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    19/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 380slc
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41500 mi
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

