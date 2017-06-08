Mercedes Benz 380SL Cabriolet 1985

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 380SL V8 1985 cabriolet, european bumpers, in good condition This is a 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL. The car has beautiful burgundy red metallic paint. This makes the car look very luxurious. This car has a very comfortable burgundy red leather interior. The car has a soft top and a hard top. This Mercedes has the original 3818CC, V8, 218 HP engine and automatic gearbox. This Mercedes is not only chic, but also very comfortable to drive. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.