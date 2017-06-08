loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Mercedes Benz 380SL Cabriolet 1985

Photos Map

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 380SL V8 1985 cabriolet, european bumpers, in good condition This is a 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380SL. The car has beautiful burgundy red metallic paint. This makes the car look very luxurious. This car has a very comfortable burgundy red leather interior. The car has a soft top and a hard top. This Mercedes has the original 3818CC, V8, 218 HP engine and automatic gearbox. This Mercedes is not only chic, but also very comfortable to drive. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mercedes benz 380 sl convertible 1985 burgundy hardtop metallic red-leather v8 leather red-interior german petrol r107 r-class

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408631
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 380sl
  • Year
    1985
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!