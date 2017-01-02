loading Loading please wait....
1985 MERCEDES BENZ 380 SL ROADSTER

$49,500 (£40,456.35)
--Silver with Blue leather interior, Blue carpeting, Blue cloth convertible top and Silver-Blue special ordered contrasting factory hard top, 7,000 from new, Automatic. This 380 SL has been collector owned from new and is superb in every way. The underside is fresh with original cosmoline as originally delivered from new. It is a time warp exceptional SL in every way. This 380 SL is unquestionably one of the finest we have owned and presents an excellent opportunity to purchase what is an iconic Mercedes Benz Classic Roadster. It is completely documented and has its original books, tools and spare key.

  • Ad ID
    224723
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 380sl
  • Year
    1985
  • Mileage
    2017 mi
203 West Hills Road, Huntington Station
Huntington station, 11746, New York
United States

