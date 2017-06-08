1982 Mercedes-Benz 380 SE W126 28,000miles 1st owner until June 16

car description

This extraordinary much cherished Mercedes-Benz W126 series is fitted with a desirable more powerful V8 engine and driven though a 4 speed automatic gearbox. The sole owner cared for the car fastidiously, this is the most original and best kept S Class we have had the pleasure in handling. Finished in Thistle green metallic with light brown cloth interior Serviced annually by main agent Blaupunkt "Toronto" radio/casette has been retained and will be supplied with the car Optional ABS is fitted, this was a £800 in 1982 (approximately £2000 in today's money) Factory fitted electric aerial and rear speakers Electric sliding roof Electric windows Alloy wheels Central locking Limited slip differential Unused too kit Original sales invoice Summer use only Blaupunkt Bluetooth compatible stereo (original audio equipment retained). Every tax disc, insurance cover letter, purchase invoice and correspondence related to this car has been kept