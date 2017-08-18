Mercedes-Benz > 350sl

Offered for sale is a 3.5L 1972 Mercedes-Benz R107 350SL automatic. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 95/135. Desirable early R107 model, looking fabulous in Diamond Blue Metallic... Original UK right-hand drive model Hard top accompanies the carFresh MoT until July 2018Sensible guide Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/mercedes-sl350.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...