Mercedes-Benz 350sl

£10,000 - £12,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 3.5L 1972 Mercedes-Benz R107 350SL automatic. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 95/135. Desirable early R107 model, looking fabulous in Diamond Blue Metallic... Original UK right-hand drive model Hard top accompanies the carFresh MoT until July 2018Sensible guide   Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/mercedes-sl350.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304754
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    18/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 350sl
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3.5
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

