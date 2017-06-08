Mercedes Benz 320 1939

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Mercedes Benz 320 B 1939 body off restored concours condition 1939 Mercedes Benz 320 B body off restored. Really every part of this car is restored to the original specs. The original 3188 cc 78 hp engine is fully revised. The paint is two-tone blue with beige leather interior and beautiful wood. A Mercedes Benz 320 B convertible in concours condition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.