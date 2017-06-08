Mercedes Benz O 319 B Bus 1966

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz O 319 B Panoramabus Samba 1966 driving condition Very rare 1966 Mercedes Benz O 319 B Panoramabus. The equivalent of the VW Samba but more rare. This car was in Calfornia delivered with a petrol engine (most versions hat diesel engines). This bus was originally used for tourism, then used by The Inn at Fawnskin for transporting customers and advertisement. Finally the bus is rebuilt as a Camper for private use. Once being restored this car needs optical some new restoration. Technics are good and the car runs good. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.