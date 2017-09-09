Mercedes-Benz > 312

car description

Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, CD Player, Radio, 5 Speed Gearbox, Bulkhead, Ply-Lined, Twin Side Loading Doors, Barn Doors, Dual Passenger Seat, No VAT, Full service history This 1997/P Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 312 SWB Panel Van has covered a mileage of 256,611 miles. Supplied with a current Mot until July 2018 and No Vat. This vehicle is a Part Exchange Clearance and is offered as seen without a warranty implied or given. It is only for sale to business users via a Business to Business transaction on the basis of you being either a sole trader, Partnership or limited company. We do not sell Part Exchange Clearance vehicles to private individuals or consumers. This Vehicle has not been inspected in our workshop and will have age related wear and tear, you are welcome to come and inspect it to satisfy yourself with the overall condition and roadworthiness.