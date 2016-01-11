Mercedes 300SL

loading Loading please wait....
1987 300SL Automatic R107 57,600 miles from new. Finished in champagne metallic(473) with cream leather interior, brown soft-top, factory hard-top, 15-hole alloy wheels, still fitted with its original Blaupunkt Oxford radio-casette. Supplied new by Mejestic Garage Ltd, Mercedes-Benz main dealer of Bournemouth to a A.P.Coackley of Swanage. This car is no stranger here at Avantgarde as having purchased her from another Bournmouth resident sometime around around 8 years ago we have supplied her to a further 2 owners. The first of which took her to reside with him in Brittany and used his local Mercedes-Benz main dealer for servicing. The last owner, a local M-B club member who regularly displayed her at shows, purchased her from us back in 2012 and has used our local trusted M-B specialist for servicing. Comes with the original handbook-pack including original stamped maintenance booklet. A nice example, well-know to us here and supplied with a comprehensive service history file. PRIVATE NUMBER PLATE NOT INCLUDED IN SALE.

  Ad ID
    403280
  Ad type
    For sale
  Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 300SL
  Mileage
    57600 mi
