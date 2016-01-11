Mercedes 300SL Convertible

car description

1992 Mercedes 300 SL Convertible Stunning example of R129 model Superb blue metallic paint, black leather interior Full service history, mileage thought to be correct Factory hardtop and stand, soft top, wind break Electric hood, windows, seats etc Absolutely immaculate example of a R129 Merc, superb blue metallic paintwork, factory hardtop and stand, excellent soft top, black leather interior, electric windows, mirrors, hood, rollover bar and seats, wind-break, full service history with odometer reading of 90,000 believed to be accurate, refined and very taught. Comes with Driver's Handbooks, spare key set, lots of history. Price: £8,950 suitable for printing Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd