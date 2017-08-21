1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

car description

1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster VIN: 198042-10-003257 The last run of the legendary 300 SL Roadster happened in January and February of 1963. Twenty-six cars would be built in those two months, with the last six built in February. Chassis 3257 was completed the day before the factory closed on February 7th 1963, making it the penultimate 300 SL. Being the second to last 300SL means that this car benefits from every improvement ever made to the 300SL platform, including disc brakes and the very rare, all-alloy engine featured only in the last 200 cars. 3257 was delivered from the factory in white with a red leather interior, and black convertible top. What makes this 300SL's early history immensely interesting is what happened to the car in 1963. Fresh from the factory it was sent to Mercedes in Salzburg, Austria. Research indicates that the car did not sell on its initial outing and was returned to the factory for upgrades. Reasons might have been that this 300SL was rather unadorned, and the new 230SL that had been released in 1963 was much more affordable. The result of this return to Stuggart was a second build sheet for 3257. Obviously aimed for the US market, the car was fit