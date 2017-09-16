1957 MERCEDES BENZ 300 SL ROADSTER

car description

--Silver with Red leather interior, Red carpeting and Silver factory hardtop, Showing 66,000 kilometers, 4-speed, Older cosmetic restoration, Recent rebuilt engine, Matching (chassis, Engine, Body) as documented by Mercedes-Benz Factory Build Sheets. The 300 SL Roadster offered here is an early-production model, hailing from the beginning of the 1957 production run. It is European specification and thus has the advantage of its European spec headlamps which are widely considered more attractive than the sealed-beam units used on U.S. delivery 300 SL’s. This 300 SL Roadster was originally delivered in White-Grey with Green leather interior and a green soft top. This 300 SL Roadster is an older cosmetic restoration. It shows an honest patina throughout with no previous accident damage. The interior also shows a slight and honest patina throughout. The engine runs well, the gearbox and clutch work well, this 300 SL Roadster was previously part of a large collection of automobiles and maintained by the collections in-house mechanics. The engine is stamped with the proper engine number but is missing the original number plate, the serial number plate on the firewall has been confirmed o