1971 MERCEDES BENZ 300 SEL 6.3

--Light Beige with Brown leather interior, Black carpeting, 55,762 original miles, Two-Owner, 6.3 Liter V8 with a 4-Speed Automatic Transmission. Factory options include: Single Seats, Instruments in English, USA Version, Side view mirror left, Becker Radio, Paint-coat preservation, Automatic Antenna, Air conditioner, Heat insulated glass, Oil for limited-slip rear axle, and Heated rear pane. This 6.3 liter is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, the 500E of its day. The 300 SEL 6.3 was the fastest sedan of its day and had performance similar to most dedicated sports cars and American muscle cars of the era. It could cruise at over 124 mph with 5 occupants in complete comfort. Air suspension, ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels, power windows, central locking and power steering all came standard. Just over 6,500 of the 300 SEL 6.3’s were built. This 1971 Mercedes 300 SEL 6.3 has benefited from proper maintenance and care, and now shows just under 56,000 miles from new. This two-owner car is in absolutely excellent condition throughout, including its all original paint. This 300 SEL 6.3 comes with its original books. Once described by Road & Track magazine as "...merely the greatest se