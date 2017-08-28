Mercedes Benz 300SE Coupe 1964

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz 300 SE Coupe W112 1964 in good condition 1964 Mercedes Benz 300SE Coupe. It is an old restoration and the car is in a good condition with some traces of use. Interior and woodwork are good. The air suspension system works properly. The 300SE was the topmodel of Mercedes for a short while and cost 3 times the price of the W110. The 3000 CC 6 cyl engine is an adapted version, earlier used in the 300SL roadster and Gullwing. The motor has 160 hp and is combined with a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Runs and drives excellent. A beautiful and very well driving 300SE Coupe. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.