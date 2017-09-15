Mercedes Benz - 300 CE Coupe (W124) - 1990

car description

Mercedes 300 CE from the year 1990, preserved in a very good original condition.Inside engine and exterior in very good condition. Registered in Spain. Odometer reading with 205,000 km, non-verifiable, but they could be real considering the condition of the car.Built for the Spanish market. Rust-free, very neat and well taken care of. The engine and the gearbox work very well.Very well preserved upholstery. Electric seats. Air conditioning. Alarm. Power steering. Original wooden Pioneer radio-CD with wooden remote control, original CD charger. Original first-aid kit.Only two owners since new. Always garaged. Valid vehicle inspection until 2018. Up-to-date Spanish documents. Recent maintenance. New ignition distributor, spark plugs and fluids. Bumper paint retouched.There are normal flaws due to use, in line with the car’s age. Broken lock at the passenger’s side, damaged seat belt support. Small scratches (see pictures). We organise the shipping to any place in Europe.The car is in Valencia, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.