Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagode 1969

€96,950 (£82,329.94)
car description

Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagode 1969 Silver Grey with red interior This very chic Mercedes-Benz 280SL was delivered in beautiful Silver Grey Metallic (180G) paint and provided with very beautiful chrome. The interior has red leather and impressive dashboard in car colour with several chrome details. The interior offers a lot of comfort and makes you use the manual gearbox very simple. The Mercedes-Benz has the reliable 195 HP powerful, 6cyl engine and drives really great. This Mercedes-Benz 280 SL has a hardtop and is ready for a lot of pleasure rides. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258480
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 280SL
  • Year
    1969
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

