Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagode 1968

POA
car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagode 1968 in very good condition This beautiful, very well maintained Mercedes-Benz was delivered in 1968 and provided with beautiful paint in colour ‘Signal Rot’ and several chromeparts. The interior has black leather and dashboard in paint colour. The dashboard has very beautiful chromeparts. This 280 SL has the original 2778 CC, 195 HP engine and manual gearbox. The car has a beautiful mohair softtop and will be delivered including the original hard top. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330558
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 280SL
  • Year
    1968
