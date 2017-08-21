loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz 280SL

£19,995
car description

We have on offer a very fine 1983 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

finished in its original colour of signal red, all paintwork and bright work is immaculate.

Full service history
4 Previous Keepers
Colour coded hardtop
CD changer
Wind deflector
Like new soft top
Complete set of books, original manuals and keys.

Bulkhead inspection carried out and the results are perfect

A regular classic car show concourse contender around Yorkshire.

A perfect car for your summer jaunts or even the trips to the south of france!

Finance and export enquiries welcomed.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305930
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 280SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    1983
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.8
The Studio Ure Bank Top
Ripon, HG4 1JD, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

