We have on offer a very fine 1983 Mercedes-Benz 280SL
finished in its original colour of signal red, all paintwork and bright work is immaculate.
Full service history
4 Previous Keepers
Colour coded hardtop
CD changer
Wind deflector
Like new soft top
Complete set of books, original manuals and keys.
Bulkhead inspection carried out and the results are perfect
A regular classic car show concourse contender around Yorkshire.
A perfect car for your summer jaunts or even the trips to the south of france!
Finance and export enquiries welcomed.
The Studio Ure Bank Top
Ripon, HG4 1JD, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
