We have on offer a very fine 1983 Mercedes-Benz 280SL



finished in its original colour of signal red, all paintwork and bright work is immaculate.



Full service history

4 Previous Keepers

Colour coded hardtop

CD changer

Wind deflector

Like new soft top

Complete set of books, original manuals and keys.



Bulkhead inspection carried out and the results are perfect



A regular classic car show concourse contender around Yorkshire.



A perfect car for your summer jaunts or even the trips to the south of france!



Finance and export enquiries welcomed.

