Mercedes-Benz 280SL Cabriolet 1974

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 280 SL cabriolet 1974 in very good condition This Mercedes-Benz 280 SL convertible was originally delivered in Europe in 1974 as a 450SL. The car has darkblue paint and brown leather interior, a great combination on this fabulous driving German convertible. Both the in- and outside are in a very beautiful condition. The car has the original SL engine with 2746 CC, 6 cyl, 203 HP and automatic gearbox. The 280 SL is known as a car with very good and modern handling characteristics which makes it a great car to drive. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416277
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 280SL
  • Year
    1974
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

