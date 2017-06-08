Mercedes Benz 280SL Cabriolet 1970

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz 280 SL cabriolet 1970 Pagode in very beautiful condition 1970 Mercedes Benz 280 SL convertible. The car is in a very beautiful, very well maintained condition. The paint in colour silver metallic is combined with black leather interior and black softtop. A powerful 2778 CC 6 in line 170 HP engine with manual gearbox which recently is revises in our workshop. Drives really great. The original documents of the car are available. So a marvelous 280 SL fully ready to drive. Car has USA title and document import duties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.