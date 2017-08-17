loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes Benz 280SL Cabriolet 1968

POA
car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 280SL in very good condition The Mercedes-Benz 280 SLwas introduced in 1967 and built till february 1971. It became a Grand Tourer in stead of Sportscar. Really popular in America, mostly with an automatic gearbox and airco. The 280SL had the most powerful engine compared with the 230SL and 250SL. This 1968 very beautiful 280 SL has the original 2778CC, 6 cyl, 195 HP engine and manual gearbox what makes the car drive very comfortable. The car has a hardtop and the softtop is in good condition also. The car has beautiful red paint (signal rot) and beautiful chrome. Optical and technical in very good condition. The interior and black leather upholstery are in good condition. This car is ready for driving. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mercedes benz 280 sl convertible 1968 red black-leather hardtop manual leather black-interior german petrol dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304619
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 280SL
  • Year
    1968
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

