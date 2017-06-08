loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz 280SL Automatic 1971

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 280 SL cabriolet Pagode 1971 Cruise Control very rare This Mercedes-Benz 280 SL was delivered in 1971. The car has beautiful blue paint and the original steel hubcaps in body colour. The chrome is in very good condition too. The interior has the original black leather seats and dashboard in body colour, very beautiful and luxurious in combination with the chromeparts. This Mercedes has the original 2778 CC, 6 cyl, 195 HP engine and automatic gearbox, which makes the car a great classic car to drive. When you are looking for a great driving Mercedes-Benz 280 SL, this car is a good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

