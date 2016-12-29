loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes Benz 280 SL Pagoda

car description

Vehicle Description Price: £69,995 Transmission: Automatic Body Style: Convertible Just arrived is this gorgeous Mercedes 280 SL Pagoda convertible. A 1968 left hand drive car it was originally a US car before coming to the UK earlier this year. Since coming into the country the car has benefited from a full repaint and also converted to European spec, (side repeater lights removed and headlights changed). Both the bodywork and underneath are in superb condition. Mechanically the car got a leak down test which revealed all cylinders were within tolerance, work on the steering and gearbox linkage and new suspension bushes fitted. It was also given a full service. A stunning example of this classic Mercedes Benz.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223876
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 280SL
  • Year
    1968
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

