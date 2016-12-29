Mercedes Benz 280 SL Pagoda

car description

Vehicle Description Price: £69,995 Transmission: Automatic Body Style: Convertible Just arrived is this gorgeous Mercedes 280 SL Pagoda convertible. A 1968 left hand drive car it was originally a US car before coming to the UK earlier this year. Since coming into the country the car has benefited from a full repaint and also converted to European spec, (side repeater lights removed and headlights changed). Both the bodywork and underneath are in superb condition. Mechanically the car got a leak down test which revealed all cylinders were within tolerance, work on the steering and gearbox linkage and new suspension bushes fitted. It was also given a full service. A stunning example of this classic Mercedes Benz.