Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda Automatic

Quick Overview 280SL | October 1969 | 906G Grey Blue with Blue | Power Steering | Fully Restored to spectacular condition by Silchester during 2011 / 12 and just 2,500 miles ago. Please contact us to view this superb collectable Pagoda.
Units 1, 1A, 2, 3 and 15, Stock Wood Business Park
Stock Wood, B96 6SX, Dorset
United Kingdom
