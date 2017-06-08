loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Mercedes-Benz 280 SL 1981

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 280 SL cabriolet, in very good condition This Mercedes-Benz 280 SL was delivered in Europe in 1981. The car has beautiful white paint, chrome in excellent condition and the original wheels. The interior is as new, with beautiful and comfortable brown leather. The dashboard has several woodparts. This 280 SL has the original 2746CC, 6 cyl, 203 HP engine and automatic gearbox. Thanks to this gearbox this Mercedes is a very comfortable classic car. This great driving Mercedes-Benz 280 SL is an interesting investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mercedes benz 280 sl 1981 white leather german petrol r107 r-class

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415493
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 280SL
  • Year
    1981
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!