Mercedes-Benz 280 SL 1981

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 280 SL cabriolet, in very good condition This Mercedes-Benz 280 SL was delivered in Europe in 1981. The car has beautiful white paint, chrome in excellent condition and the original wheels. The interior is as new, with beautiful and comfortable brown leather. The dashboard has several woodparts. This 280 SL has the original 2746CC, 6 cyl, 203 HP engine and automatic gearbox. Thanks to this gearbox this Mercedes is a very comfortable classic car. This great driving Mercedes-Benz 280 SL is an interesting investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.