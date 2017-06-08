car description

1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Convertible s/n 1130441202022744 Dark Blue with Tan Interior After more than a century of superb automotive craftsmanship, Mercedes-Benz continues to be heralded as one of the premier innovators of performance and luxury. Decades of racing achievement and luxury refinement matured dramatically as US market growth encouraged new models, further endearing the brand to new and dedicated customers. The mid 60s proved to be a rapidly changing time for sports cars, the budding 230SL needed to replace both the 190SL and the iconic 300SL – an ominous task as the 300SL was a performance brute, but the 190, was nearly the opposite. The 230SL delivered perfectly, proving immediately appealing to customers seeking a charming and sporty car with clean styling and captivating details. The clarity and simplicity of design continued under the hood with technical advancements including Bosch fuel-injection, overhead-cam six cylinder engine, and syncromesh transmission, delivering reliable but brisk performance. A convertible top, and substantial trunk space allowed for elegant presence and practical traveling, even over long distances. Among the many features offered in the