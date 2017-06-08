1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1970 Mercedes 280SL in Black with Tan leather. Automatic with A/C and two tops. Original matching engine (#009872). Superb body with original fenders and trunk floor. Stamped matching numbers hood. Excellent panel fit and good solid underside. No sign of prior accidents or significant rust. Excellent paint with a deep shine. Nice leather interior. Very good mechanically, recent $4 or $5k in suspension work. Runs and drives very well. Comes with its spare jack and tool kit. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.