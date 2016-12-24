Mercedes-Benz > 280sl Roadster/Coupe

car description

Mercedes-Benz 280 SL ‘Pagoda’, year 1968.

Colour dark green with a cognac ‘Tex’ interior.

Original hard-top in body colour and a green mohair soft-top.

This magnificent Mercedes 280 SL was imported from the USA in recent years. Inspecting the car in detail it becomes perfectly clear that the car has been beautifully and perfectly restored; a photo reportage and restoration invoices are not present.

This Mercedes 280 SL is in superb top condition and the car drives perfectly! The automobile shows all the original details and the car features a delightfully shifting four speed automatic gearbox.

This is a top specimen!