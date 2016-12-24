loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz 280sl Roadster/Coupe

Compare this car
€95,000 (£84,702)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Mercedes-Benz 280 SL ‘Pagoda’, year 1968.
Colour dark green with a cognac ‘Tex’ interior.
Original hard-top in body colour and a green mohair soft-top.
This magnificent Mercedes 280 SL was imported from the USA in recent years. Inspecting the car in detail it becomes perfectly clear that the car has been beautifully and perfectly restored; a photo reportage and restoration invoices are not present.
This Mercedes 280 SL is in superb top condition and the car drives perfectly! The automobile shows all the original details and the car features a delightfully shifting four speed automatic gearbox.
This is a top specimen!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223137
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 280sl Roadster/Coupe
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Green
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear wheel
  • Year
    1968
  • Power
    170 hp
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.8
Email Dealer >>

Bonnetstraat 33
Ede, 6718 XN, Ede
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed