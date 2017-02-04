Mercedes Benz - 280 SE Automatic- 1981

car description

Automatic Mercedes 280 SE from 1981, in very good condition. Only one owner, in mint condition, only painted. Standard interior. Complete car history. W126 bodywork. Originally sold in the Spanish market. Rust-free Air conditioning. Electric windows. Electric sliding sunroof. Leather seats with lower back support. Up-to-date vehicle inspection (ITV). Roadworthy vehicle.This vehicle has always belonged to the same family since new.Always parked inside. Always maintained at an official Mercedes-Benz garage.The car is in Sant Pol, Barcelona, Spain (CP 08395). Auction bids do not include transport or exportation costs, unless otherwise noted. It is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding, to avoid disappointment afterwards. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.