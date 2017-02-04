loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes Benz - 280 SE Automatic- 1981

€7,200 - €9,360 (£6,419.52 - £8,345.38)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Automatic Mercedes 280 SE from 1981, in very good condition. Only one owner, in mint condition, only painted. Standard interior. Complete car history. W126 bodywork. Originally sold in the Spanish market. Rust-free Air conditioning. Electric windows. Electric sliding sunroof. Leather seats with lower back support. Up-to-date vehicle inspection (ITV). Roadworthy vehicle.This vehicle has always belonged to the same family since new.Always parked inside. Always maintained at an official Mercedes-Benz garage.The car is in Sant Pol, Barcelona, Spain (CP 08395). Auction bids do not include transport or exportation costs, unless otherwise noted. It is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding, to avoid disappointment afterwards. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234589
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 280se
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

