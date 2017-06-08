1971 MERCEDES BENZ 280 SE 4.5 SEDAN

car description

--Tobacco Brown with Cognac leather and Tan carpeting, 4-speed automatic transmission, 92,878 miles. Factory options include: Factory Column Shift, Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Power brakes, Power Windows, Front Bucket Seats with Armrest, Becker Europea stereo. Sharing many similarities to both the "Fintail" and “Pontoon” of the 1950’s and 1960’s, the W108/W109 cars were larger, more luxurious and entirely without tail fins for the first time in a decade, having been designed by the legendary Paul Bracq. The model was sold and utilized in worldwide markets as one of Mercedes Benz’s most timeless models of utilitarian elegance. By the early seventies, engineers at Stuttgart gifted the four-door W108 280SE sedan with V-8 power – a 230-hp, 4.5-liter V8. This combination sold stateside for only one model year, offered the best of both worlds, pairing the nimble chassis of the short-wheelbase SE sedan with some of the thrust of the 300-hp, long-wheelbase, $15,000 300SEL 6.3. What once was a standard autobahn cruiser had morphed into a torque-packed sport sedan with all-day 125-mph capacity. This 280SE is a highly original example with consistent paintwork in excellent condition, co