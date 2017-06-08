Mercedes Benz 280 CE Coupe 1978

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Mercedes Benz 280 CE coupe W123 1978 in very good condition 1978 Mercedes Benz 280 CE coupe in very good condition. This model was built between 1976 and 1985 and belonged to the higher middle class. Body and interior are very beautiful and very well maintained. The car has a powerful 2746 CC 6 cyl 185 HP engine with manual gearbox. The car also has leather interior, arm support in the middle, electric windows and wood insert in the dashboard. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.