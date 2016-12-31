loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes Benz - E 260 limousine - 1991

€8,600 - €11,180 (£7,667.76 - £9,968.09)
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

1991 Mercedes Benz E260 limousine (W124).Only one owner so far. It comes from a royal family. Registered in the UK, but it is LHT. It has always been in Barcelona (Spain). The odometer reading is regarded as real, but there is no maintenance book (it was an express order with the aim of protecting the personal data of the owner family). Only used in the trips the prince to Barcelona. Always parked in the garage of the Hotel Rey Juan Carlos in Barcelona, with a cover. In impeccable original condition. 2600-cc 6-cylinder engine. Velvet.Automatic transmission. Electric windows.Central locking. Air conditioning. Telephone installation. Protection cover. Officially approved for 8 persons (it has retractable seats, as shown in the pictures). In very good original condition, both inside and outside. Vehicle in driving condition. Up-to date English documents.The car is in Sant Pol de Mar, Barcelona, (08395) Spain. Transport costs and export duties won't be included in your bids, unless otherwise stated. It is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding, to avoid disappointment afterwards. For a viewing appointment or more info, please contact Catawiki.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224227
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 260
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

