Mercedes Benz 250C/8 Coupe 1970

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz 250C/8 coupe 1970 black, restored in very good condition 1970 Mercedes Benz 250C/8, restored about 5 years ago, in very good condition. Beautiful black paint and marvelous burgundy red leather interior. The car has the 2496 CC 6 cyl 148 HP engine and automatic gearbox. Both in excellent condition. This car also has a beautiful wooden dashboard and a sunroof. So a very beautiful and chic Mercedes 250C/8 coupe. Car has German title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    409558
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 250
  • Year
    1970
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

