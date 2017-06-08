car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz 250C/8 coupe 1970 black, restored in very good condition 1970 Mercedes Benz 250C/8, restored about 5 years ago, in very good condition. Beautiful black paint and marvelous burgundy red leather interior. The car has the 2496 CC 6 cyl 148 HP engine and automatic gearbox. Both in excellent condition. This car also has a beautiful wooden dashboard and a sunroof. So a very beautiful and chic Mercedes 250C/8 coupe. Car has German title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.