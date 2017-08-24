car description

Mercedes-Benz 250 SL Pagode 1967 burgundy red in good condition This Mercedes-Benz was delivered in 1967 in burgundy red paint. In combination with the chromeparts the car looks very posh. The interior has black leather and wood- and chromeparts. This Mercedes has the original 2496 CC, 6 cyl, 150 HP engine. The car also has the original hard top. This Mercedes-Benz 250 SL is a beautiful and technical good car in a good price range. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.