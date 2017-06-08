Mercedes - 250 TD-I, 5 cylinder, 1987

car description

A unique offer! An original Dutch delivered Mercedes 250 TD-I from 10-09-1987 The car has always been dealership maintained and has had the same owner ever since it was bought new. The entire interior is still in the original mint condition apart from a small worn spot on the driver seat and there was never any smoking in this car. In excellent mechanical condition: good oil pressure and no leakage. Recently, a new battery has been installed. Has a 5-speed manual gearbox. Bodywork with first paintwork layer and the car has been used without incurring any damage. The car currently does show various rust spots on various places but the bottom is in excellent condition. Equipped with an electrically controlled and well working sliding roof, very good tyres and aluminum rims from the correct period. The Dutch periodic vehicle inspection is valid until 3 July 2018 and all of the booklets are present.In short: a very neat, very good and sleek vehicle. The 85 year old owner had to say goodbye after 30 years. A new owner, after taking care of the spots, will enjoy this excellent, nice and carefree car for years to come. An honest car!