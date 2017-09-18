loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz 250/280se Coupe/Cabriolet

Compare this car
$32,000 (£23,545.60)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Original 1967 250SE Coupe in very good condition. The vehicle had received comprehensive cosmetic restoration, including new paint, leather interior, weather-stripping and new windshield. Excellent running and driving condition, very healthy engine with excellent compression, no smoke, strong clutch, excellent transmission, quiet differential, excellent brakes. Electrical system in good working condition. Excellent rust-free and accident free body, good panel gaps. Good leather interior and wood trim. Excellent road manners.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330685
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/09/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 250/280se Coupe/Cabriolet
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1967
  • Mileage
    83275 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Email Dealer >>

Yonkers, New York

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

People who viewed this item also viewed