Mercedes Benz 230SL Cabriolet 1967

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 230SL Pagode 1967, automatic, in good condition The 230SL (W113) also known as Pagode, is a German cabriolet, built between 1963 and 1967. This is a 1967 Mercedes Benz 230SL. The car has very beautiful red paint, original wheels and a fabulous and recently renewed black leather interior wit beige carpet. Paint, interior and chrome are in a beautiful and well maintained condition. The car has the original 2308CC 6 in line 150 HP engine and automatic gearbox. The car also has a beige softtop, original red hardtop and european bumpers. So a beautiful, technically good Mercedes-Benz 230SL fully ready for driving. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    408650
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 230SL
  • Year
    1967
