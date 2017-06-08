Mercedes Benz 230SL Cabriolet 1967

car description

Mercedes-Benz 230SL Pagode 1967, automatic, in good condition The 230SL (W113) also known as Pagode, is a German cabriolet, built between 1963 and 1967. This is a 1967 Mercedes Benz 230SL. The car has very beautiful red paint, original wheels and a fabulous and recently renewed black leather interior wit beige carpet. Paint, interior and chrome are in a beautiful and well maintained condition. The car has the original 2308CC 6 in line 150 HP engine and automatic gearbox. The car also has a beige softtop, original red hardtop and european bumpers. So a beautiful, technically good Mercedes-Benz 230SL fully ready for driving.