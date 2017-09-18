Mercedes Benz 230SL Cabriolet 1966

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 230SL 1966 Pagode, Body-off restored, in new condition This Mercedes-Benz 230SL is a very beautiful car from 1966. The car is fully restored in 2016 and in condition as new. The Mercedes-Benz has beautiful Anthracite Grey (172G) paint and is a very nice combination with the chrome. The red leather Interior is renewed and the clocks and instruments are in condition as new. The original 2306CC, 6 Cyl, engine has a manual gearbox. So when you are looking for a Mercedes-Benz in very good condition this one will be a perfect choice. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.