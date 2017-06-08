Mercedes-Benz 230SL Cabriolet 1965

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 230SL 1965 in very good condition The Mercedes-Benz 230 SL is better known as ‘Pagode’. This is a 1965 Mercedes-Benz. The car has beautiful white paint and red leather interior with white accents. The dashboard has a red leather top. The car has the original 2306 CC, 6 cyl, 170 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. The car drives great and gearshift is very good. This beautiful and well driving Mercedes Benz is ready for driving. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.